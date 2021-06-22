SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,738. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

