SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. SRAX has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SRAX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SRAX by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

