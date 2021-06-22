Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.40 ($1.14). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.13), with a volume of 670,957 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of £478.16 million and a P/E ratio of -32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.07.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

