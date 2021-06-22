Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.