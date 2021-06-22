Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.81. 3,525,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,288. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65. CSX has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

