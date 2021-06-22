STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.19

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.19 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 33.25 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.19. The stock has a market cap of £20.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

