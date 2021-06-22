Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lydall Put Options (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,136 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,921% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. Lydall has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 3.04.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lydall by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lydall by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

