Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.22. Stryker reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $259.73 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

