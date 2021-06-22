Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0212

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $105.40 million and $10.65 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049736 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

