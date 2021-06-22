Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Sunoco worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.