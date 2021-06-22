sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $163.51 million and approximately $164.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00655969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00079233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039426 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 161,614,626 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

