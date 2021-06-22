Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 7.2%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 5,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

