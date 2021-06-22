Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. Analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

