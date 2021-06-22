Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWMAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 45,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,590. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

