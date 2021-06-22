Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

