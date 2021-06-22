Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 748.57. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

