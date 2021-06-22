Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $70.88 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $70.88 million and $2.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00367398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,413,738 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.