Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

