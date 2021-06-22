Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on July 28th

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TAM stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.40. Tatton Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £254.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

