Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on July 28th

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TAM stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.40. Tatton Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £254.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97.
About Tatton Asset Management
