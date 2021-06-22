Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,044 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

