Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 424,833 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

