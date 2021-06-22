Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

