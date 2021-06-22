Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,026 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

