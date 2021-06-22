Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,060 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spire were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.