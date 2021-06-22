Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

