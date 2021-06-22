Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

