Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 315.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,730 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $63,157,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

