Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE TS opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

