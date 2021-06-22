Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 660.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,836 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 74,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,902,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

