TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.89. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 14,616 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

