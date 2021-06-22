Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUSA opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

