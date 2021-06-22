Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,510 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

