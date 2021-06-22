Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.