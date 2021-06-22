Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,717 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

