Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

