Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

DRI stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.