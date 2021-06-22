TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFFP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of TFFP opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $156,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

