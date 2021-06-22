Thames Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,292 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

WDC stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

