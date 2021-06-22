Thames Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 2.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

