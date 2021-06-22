The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 221,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,126,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

