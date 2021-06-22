The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $123,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

