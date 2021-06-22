The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

