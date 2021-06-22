The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,810. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

