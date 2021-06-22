The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The Kroger stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.