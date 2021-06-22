The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $38.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

SMPL stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

