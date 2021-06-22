The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 166,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,317,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.
TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.
The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,164 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,420. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,241,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $81,850,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
