The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 166,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,317,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,164 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,420. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,241,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $81,850,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

