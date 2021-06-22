Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.06. 9,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,568. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.19 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

