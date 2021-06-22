THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. THORChain has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $233.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00017222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00113843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00158486 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.41 or 0.99339838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

