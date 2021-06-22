thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.37 ($9.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.21. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.