Time New Bank Trading Down 20.7% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $474,831.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00601099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

